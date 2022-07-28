Dimethyl Carbonate Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Ube Industries Ltd., Kowa Company Ltd., Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Dimethyl Carbonate Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Dimethyl carbonate is an organic compound with the chemical formula CH3O3C. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly sweet odor. It is miscible with water and has a density of 1.11 g/mL. Dimethyl carbonate is used as a solvent and as a reaction intermediate. It is produced by the reaction of methanol and carbon dioxide.

Key Trends

The key trends in Dimethyl Carbonate technology are in the development of new processes for the production of Dimethyl Carbonate and in the use of Dimethyl Carbonate as a co-solvent in various industrial processes. The development of new processes for the production of Dimethyl Carbonate has been driven by the need for a more environmentally friendly process. Dimethyl Carbonate can be produced by the direct reaction of methanol and carbon dioxide, but this process produces large amounts of carbon dioxide as a by-product.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Dimethyl Carbonate market are its low toxicity, high solvency, low volatility, and high thermal stability. Dimethyl Carbonate is used as a solvent in the production of plastics, resins, and films. It is also used as a reagent in the production of pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. Dimethyl Carbonate is also used as an electrolyte in lithium-ion batteries.

Market Segments

By Application

Polycarbonate

Fuel Additive

Solvent

Lithium Battery

By End Use

Plastic

Paints & Coatings

Medical

Electronics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Key Players

Ube Industries Ltd.

Kowa Company Ltd.

Kishida Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co Ltd.

Haike Chemical Group

Arrow Chemical Group Corp.

Panax Etec

