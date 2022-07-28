Biologics Safety Testing Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | IQVIA, Syneos Health, PPD, ICON

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Biologics Safety Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Biologics Safety Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Biologics safety testing is the process of assessing the safety of a biological product. This includes testing for potential contaminants, assessing the product’s purity, and determining its potency. Biologics safety testing is important to ensure that the product is safe for human use.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in biologics safety testing. One is the move towards more sensitive and specific tests. This is driven by the need to ensure the safety of biologics, as well as the increasing use of biologics in clinical trials and for the treatment of patients.

Another trend is the development of new technologies that can be used to test for the safety of biologics. This includes the use of genetically engineered cells and the development of new methods for the detection of antibodies.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Biologics Safety Testing market are the increasing demand for biologics, the increasing number of clinical trials, and the need for more effective and safer biologics. The increasing demand for biologics is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of cancer patients, and the aging population. The increasing number of clinical trials is driven by the need to develop more effective and safer biologics. The need for more effective and safer biologics is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing number of cancer patients.

Market Segments

By Offering

Instruments

Services

Kits & Reagents

By Application

Vaccine & Therapeutics Development

Blood and Blood-Related Product Testing

Cellular and Gene Therapy

Tissue and Tissue-Related Product Testing

By Test Type

Endotoxin Test

Sterility Test

Cell Line Authentication and Characterization Test

Bioburden Test

Residual Host Contaminant Detection Test

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Key Players

IQVIA

Syneos Health

PPD

ICON

Parexel

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Pace Analytical Services Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd., SGS S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

