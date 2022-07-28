Aramid Fiber Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Teijin Ltd., DuPont De Numerous, Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aramid Fiber Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aramid Fiber Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aramid fiber is a type of synthetic fiber that is heat resistant and strong. It is used in a variety of applications, including bulletproof vests and tires. Aramid fiber is made from a class of polymers called aromatic polyamides. The most common type of aramid fiber is Kevlar.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Aramid Fiber technology is the development of stronger and lighter fibers. Aramid fibers are often used in bullet-proof vests and other applications where strength and light weight are important. Researchers are constantly working to develop stronger and lighter Aramid fibers in order to improve the performance of these products. Another key trend in Aramid Fiber technology is the development of cheaper and more efficient production methods. Aramid fibers are expensive to produce, so any improvements in production methods can have a significant impact on the cost of these products.

Key Drivers

Aramid fiber is a strong and heat-resistant synthetic fiber that has a wide range of applications, from bullet-proof vests to tires. The key drivers of the aramid fiber market are its properties such as high strength, high temperature resistance, and low weight. These properties make it ideal for a variety of applications, such as in the aerospace and automotive industries. The other key driver of the aramid fiber market is its low cost compared to other synthetic fibers.

Market Segments

By Type

Para-aramid fiber

Meta-aramid fiber

By Application

Security & Protection

Frictional Materials

Industrial Filtration

Optical Fibers

Rubber Reinforcement

Tire Reinforcement

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Key Players

Teijin Ltd.

DuPont De Numerous, Inc.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Hyosung Corp.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Huvis Corporation

Kermel

China National Bluestar Co., Ltd.

