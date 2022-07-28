Automotive Interior Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, Grupo Antolin

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Interior Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Interior Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive interiors are the parts of a vehicle’s cabin that passengers interact with directly, including the seats, door panels, center console, and dashboard. Automakers are constantly striving to create more comfortable, stylish, and functional interiors, as they are a major selling point for customers. New technologies are also being integrated into automotive interiors, such as touch screens, voice-activated controls, and wireless charging.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in automotive interior technology are improved materials, such as softer plastics and leathers, and more advanced infotainment systems. There is also a trend towards more ergonomic and driver-centric designs, with features such as heads-up displays and steering-mounted controls becoming more common. Another key trend is towards greater connectivity, with cars becoming more like mobile devices, able to connect to the internet and to each other. This is enabling new features such as real-time traffic updates and remote diagnostics.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the automotive interior market include the increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles, the need for enhanced safety features, and the integration of new technologies. The luxury and premium segments are expected to grow at a faster pace as consumers are increasingly looking for features such as premium materials, better craftsmanship, and more advanced technologies. The need for enhanced safety features is also a key driver of the automotive interior market as consumers are becoming more safety-conscious.

Market Segments

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Component Type

Instrument Panels

Infotainment Systems

Interior Lighting

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Key Players

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

Grupo Antolin

Panasonic

Pioneer

Faurecia

Hyundai Mobis

Visteon Corporation

