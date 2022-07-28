Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | IQVIA Inc., Syneos Health Inc., Parexel International Corporation, PPD Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A contract research organization (CRO) is a company that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. These services include clinical research, preclinical research, regulatory affairs, and marketing. CROs offer a variety of services to their clients, which can be divided into four main categories:

Clinical research services

Preclinical research services

Regulatory affairs services

Key Trends

The following are key trends in the contract research organization (CRO) services industry:

Increasing focus on new drug development: The CRO industry is increasingly focused on providing services that enable the development of new therapies.

Consolidation: The CRO industry is consolidating, with the top 10 firms accounting for about 60% of the market.

Expansion into new services and geographies: The CRO industry is expanding into new services and geographies to meet the needs of the biopharmaceutical industry.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services market are the increasing demand for cost-effective drug development services, the trend of outsourcing clinical research activities, and the growing number of clinical trials. The demand for cost-effective drug development services is driven by the need to reduce the cost of drug development. The trend of outsourcing clinical research activities is driven by the need to focus on core competencies and the desire to access the expertise of specialized service providers.

Market Segments

By Type

Clinical Research Services

Early phase development Services

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

CVS Disorders

Neurology

Vaccines

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic Institutes

Key Players

IQVIA Inc.

Syneos Health Inc.

Parexel International Corporation,

PPD, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.

Clinipace Inc.

ICON plc

