Key Segmentation



By Material Type

Alloy

Cast Iron

Aluminum

Others

By Manufacturing Method

Forging

Casting

By Application

Passenger cars Compact Mid-size SUV Luxury

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Growing Passenger Car Production to Augment the Growth of Steering Knuckles Market

The passenger car segment is the most prominent application for steering knuckles. Passenger car occupy about 70% of the overall automotive industry, which includes light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle as well. The most prominent passenger car production hub is China where in 2020 about 20 million passenger car were produced.

Key Players



Some of the leading manufacturers include

Teksid S.p.A.

Farinia SA

TeraFlex Suspensions

Happy Forgings Limited

Busche Performance Group

Jikasu Engineering Corp

MAG IAS GmbH

ATTC Manufacturing, Inc.

Sakthi Auto Component Limited (SACL)

ACDelco Corporation

Crown Automotive Sales Co., Ltd.

Dorman Products

Mevotech LP

MOOG Parts

MZW Motors

Professional Parts Sweden

Ningbo Sap Steering System Co. Ltd.

The leading manufacturers and suppliers have made a significant investment in the establishment of manufacturing centers, innovation, strategic partnership, product portfolio expansion, and distribution network through a strong supply chain framework. The emerging companies who are engaged in the production and supply across the automotive industry have focused heavily on providing maximum durability, suitability, quality, standard, convenience and comfort through their products to customers.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

