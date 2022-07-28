IoT Technology Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global IoT Technology Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on IoT Technology Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

IoT technology refers to the interconnectedness of physical objects and devices that are embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity, which enables these objects to collect and exchange data. The data collected can be used to monitor and control the objects and devices, as well as to make decisions based on the data. The interconnectivity of IoT devices and objects allows for the automation of tasks and processes, as well as the sharing of data and information among devices and users.

Key Trends

IoT Technology is constantly evolving, and the key trends in the space are always changing. However, some of the most prominent trends that are currently shaping the IoT Technology landscape include the following:

The rise of 5G: 5G is the next generation of wireless technology, and it is set to revolutionize the way that IoT devices communicate. 5G offers significantly higher speeds and lower latency than previous generations of wireless technology, and it will enable IoT devices to communicate with each other and with the cloud much more effectively. The growth of edge computing: Edge computing is a type of computing that takes place at the edge of the network, close to the devices that are generating the data.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the IoT technology market are the ever-increasing need for connectivity, the falling cost of sensors and other hardware, and the need for better data management. The need for connectivity is driven by the ever-increasing number of devices that are being connected to the internet. This growth is being driven by the proliferation of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables. These devices are generating a huge amount of data that needs to be managed and stored. The falling cost of sensors and other hardware is another key driver of the IoT technology market.

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software/Platform

Connectivity

Services

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

