Spices and Seasonings Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ariake, Associated British Foods plc, Baria Pepper Co. Ltd.

Global Spices and Seasonings Market report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Seasonings are typically dry, and can be ground, crushed, or whole. Herbs are typically fresh, and can be leaves, flowers, stems, or seeds. Spices are typically dried, and can be bark, berries, roots, or seeds. Both seasonings and spices are used to add flavor, aroma, and color to food.

The most common spices used in cooking are black pepper, cumin, curry powder, garlic, ginger, nutmeg, and turmeric. The most common herbs used in cooking are basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and dill.

Key Trends

Spices and seasonings technology is constantly evolving to meet the demands of the market. Some of the key trends include:

Natural and organic spices and seasonings: Consumers are increasingly interested in products that are made with natural and organic ingredients.

Functional spices and seasonings: Consumers are also interested in spices and seasonings that offer health benefits beyond just flavor.

Flavor: Consumers are always looking for new and interesting flavors.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the spices and seasonings market. The first is the ever-growing popularity of ethnic cuisines. As more and more people are exposed to different cultures, they are increasingly interested in trying new foods. This has led to a demand for more exotic spices and seasonings, which can be used to create authentic dishes. Another key driver is the health benefits associated with certain spices and seasonings. For example, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while ginger has been shown to be effective in treating nausea.

Market Segments

By Product

Salt and Salt Substitutes

Thyme

Basil

Oregano

Parsley

Pepper

Cardamom

By Application

Meat & Poultry Products

Snacks & Convenience Food

Soups, Sauces and Dressings

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Products

Beverages

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ariake

Associated British Foods plc

Baria Pepper Co. Ltd.

Döhler

DS Group

EVEREST Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Kerry Group plc

