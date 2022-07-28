Offshore Wind Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | General Electric, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, Goldwind

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Offshore Wind Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Offshore Wind Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Offshore wind is a type of wind energy that is harvested from wind turbines that are built in bodies of water, such as oceans, lakes, and rivers. The main benefit of offshore wind farms is that they can generate large amounts of electricity without taking up a lot of space on land. In addition, offshore winds tend to be stronger and more consistent than onshore winds, making them a more reliable source of energy.

Key Trends

Offshore wind technology has seen dramatic improvements in the last few years. The key trends are:

Turbine Size: Turbines are getting larger and more powerful. The average turbine size has increased from 2 MW in 2010 to 4 MW in 2018.

Turbine Efficiency: Turbines are becoming more efficient as manufacturers continue to improve design and technology. The average turbine efficiency has increased from 33% in 2010 to 41% in 2018.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of this market are the increasing demand for renewable energy, the declining cost of offshore wind technology, and the need to diversify energy sources. The demand for renewable energy is increasing due to the growing awareness of the negative impacts of fossil fuels on the environment. The use of renewable energy is seen as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. The Paris Agreement, which was signed by nearly 200 countries in 2015, calls for a transition to renewable energy in order to keep global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius.

Market Segments

By Component

Turbines

Electrical Infrastructure

Substructure

Others

By Location

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

General Electric

Vestas

Siemens Gamesa

Goldwind

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co.

ABB

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction

Hitachi

Nordex SE

