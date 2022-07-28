Warehouse Robotics Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG ,Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon.com Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Warehouse Robotics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Warehouse Robotics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Warehouse robotics are robots that are used to automate tasks in a warehouse. These robots can be used for tasks such as picking and placing orders, sorting and organizing products, and loading and unloading trucks. Warehouse robotics can help to improve productivity and efficiency in a warehouse, and can also help to reduce the number of injuries that occur in a warehouse setting.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in warehouse robotics technology is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies are being used to develop more advanced and efficient robots that can autonomously carry out tasks such as picking and placing items, sorting and categorizing items, and even packaging and labeling products. Another trend is the increasing use of collaborative robots (Cobots).

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers for the growth of warehouse robotics. One driver is the ever-increasing cost of labor. As the cost of labor continues to increase, warehouse robotics become more and more cost-effective. Additionally, the increasing complexity of warehouses and the need for faster turnaround times are also drivers for the adoption of warehouse robotics. Another key driver for warehouse robotics is the increasing availability of technology.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Mobile Robots

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

By Function

Pick & Place

Assembling & Dissembling

Transportation

Packaging

By End User

Food & Beverage

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Amazon.com Inc.

Yamaha Robotics

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation

