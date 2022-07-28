Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Pentair, Donaldson Company, Boge Kompressoren, Kaeser Kompressoren

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

A compressed air filter is a device that removes contaminants from compressed air. Compressed air filters are used in a variety of applications, including air compressors, pneumatic tools, and air-powered equipment. The most common type of compressed air filter is the cartridge filter. Cartridge filters typically have a cylindrical shape and are made of pleated paper or fabric.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in compressed air filter and dryer technology:

Increased Efficiency: Newer models of compressed air filters and dryers are designed to be more efficient than older models.

Smaller Footprint: Another trend is that newer models have a smaller footprint.

Enhanced Durability: Another trend is that newer models are designed to be more durable than older models.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Compressed Air Filter and Dryer market are the rising demand for compressed air in various end-use industries and the need for efficient and reliable compressed air systems. The demand for compressed air is growing due to the increasing use of compressed air in various industries such as manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. The need for efficient and reliable compressed air systems is also driving the market for compressed air filters and dryers. The increasing adoption of compressed air systems in developing countries is another key driver of the market.

Market Segments

By Product

Compressed Air Dryers

Compressed Air Filters

By Industry

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Food & Beverages

Metals & Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Pentair

Donaldson Company

Boge Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren

Sullair

Spx Flow

Sullivan-Palatek

Ingersoll Rand

Atlas Copco

Parker-Hannifin

