Aircraft Engine Market Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2031 | General Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Safran

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Aircraft Engine Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aircraft engines are almost always either piston engines or gas turbine engines. Both engine types work by using fuel to create a force that turns propellers or rotors.

Piston engines are the older of the two engine types. They work by using pistons to compress and ignite fuel, which then pushes the pistons back down. The force created by the pistons turns a crankshaft, which in turn turns the propellers.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20158

Gas turbine engines are more modern. They work by compressing air and then igniting fuel, which creates a hot gases. These hot gases spin a turbine, which turns the compressor. The compressor then forces more air into the engine, which keeps the cycle going. The turbine also turns the propellers.

Key Trends

The primary trends in aircraft engine technology are fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and noise reduction.

Fuel efficiency is being driven by the high cost of fuel and the need to reduce emissions. Engine manufacturers are looking at ways to improve the efficiency of their engines, both in terms of the fuel burned and the amount of thrust generated.

Emissions reduction is a major focus for aircraft engine manufacturers. The aviation industry is working to meet stringent new emissions standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). These standards are designed to reduce the impact of aviation on the environment.

Key Drivers

The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight engines, the growing demand for aircraft, and the increasing number of air passengers.

Market Segments

By Type

Turboprop

Turbofan

Turboshaft

Piston Engine

By Component

Compressor

Turbine

Gearbox

Exhaust System

Fuel System

Others

Key Players

General Electric

United Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Safran

Honeywell International Inc.

MTU Aero Engine

Pratt & Whitney

Snecma S.A

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

The Boeing Company

Get Customized report as per your requirements –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20158

Reasons to buy Aircraft Engine Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges

• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest

• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses

• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market

• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/