Head-mounted Display Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Emagin Corporation, Sony Corporation, Syndiant, Trivison

A head-mounted display (HMD) is a wearable device that allows a user to see virtual content superimposed on the real world. HMDs are typically used for gaming and entertainment applications, but they can also be used for training, simulation, and other purposes. The most common type of HMD is the virtual reality headset, which uses stereoscopic displays and head tracking to create the illusion of being inside a virtual environment.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in Head-mounted Display (HMD) technology:

One of the key trends in HMD technology is the increased resolution and field of view. HMDs are now available with resolutions of up to 4K per eye and fields of view of up to 110 degrees. This allows for a much more realistic and immersive experience. Another key trend is the improved tracking and input. HMDs now come with built-in head tracking, which allows for a more natural and immersive experience.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Head-mounted Display market are the increasing demand for virtual reality and augmented reality applications, the need for compact and lightweight devices, and the declining prices of display components. The increasing demand for virtual reality and augmented reality applications is driven by the gaming and entertainment industries, which are looking for new ways to engage and immerse their users. The gaming industry is especially interested in virtual reality, as it allows for a more realistic and immersive experience. The entertainment industry is also exploring augmented reality, which has the potential to revolutionize how we consume media.

Market Segments

By Component

Goggles

Relay Optics

Control Unite

Accessories

Battery

Computing

By Product

Head mounted display

Head mounted computing/ wearable glasses

By End User

Defense

Consumer market

Others

By Applications

Security

Training and simulation

Tracking

Key Players

Emagin Corporation

Sony Corporation

Syndiant

Trivison

Innovega Inc

Epson

BAE System PLC

Recon Instruments

Sensics Inc

