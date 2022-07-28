Machine Condition Monitoring Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH, Emerson Electric Co., Flir Systems, Fluke Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Machine Condition Monitoring Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The condition of machinery is constantly changing as it operates. Machine condition monitoring is the process of assessing this change to determine if the machine is operating within its normal range, or if there is a problem that requires attention. There are many different ways to monitor machine condition, but the most common method is vibration analysis. This involves using sensors to measure the vibration of the machine while it is running.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Machine Condition Monitoring technology:

Increased use of sensors: Sensors are becoming increasingly prevalent in machine condition monitoring, as they allow for more accurate and real-time data collection.

Improved data analysis: With more data being collected, there is a greater need for effective data analysis.

Increased use of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions are becoming more popular in machine condition monitoring, as they offer a number of advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Increased focus on predictive maintenance: Predictive maintenance is becoming increasingly important, as it can help to prevent problems before they occur.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of machine condition monitoring market are the need for predictive maintenance, the miniaturization of sensors, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, and the growing need for energy efficiency. Predictive maintenance is a type of maintenance that is performed based on the condition of the equipment. It is a proactive approach that seeks to avoid downtime by predicting when equipment is likely to fail. The miniaturization of sensors is a key driver of machine condition monitoring market.

Market Segments

By Monitoring Technique

Vibration Monitoring

Thermography

Oil Analysis

Corrosion Monitoring

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By End Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Metals and Mining

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Key Players

Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

Flir Systems

Fluke Corporation

General Electric

Honeywell International

National Instruments

Parker Hannifin

PCB Piezotronics

