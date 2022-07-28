Composites Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Owens Corning, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Composites Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Composites Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Composites are materials that are made up of two or more different substances. The substances are combined in such a way that they create a new material with different properties than the original materials. Composites are often used in applications where the new material has improved strength, stiffness, or durability.

Key Trends

Composite materials are becoming increasingly popular in a number of industries due to their unique properties and potential advantages over traditional materials. Some of the key trends in composites technology include:

Increased use of composite materials in the aerospace industry: Composite materials are increasingly being used in the aerospace industry due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to fatigue and corrosion.

Increased use of composite materials in the automotive industry: Composite materials are also being used more frequently in the automotive industry for applications such as body panels, structural components, and exhaust systems.

Development of new composite materials: There is a continuous effort to develop new composite materials with improved properties for specific applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the composites market are high strength-to-weight ratio, low weight, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability. Composites are widely used in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries because of these properties.

The aerospace industry is the largest user of composites, accounting for more than 50% of the total composites market. The use of composites in aircrafts helps to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Market Segments

By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Natural Fiber Composites

By Resin Type

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By End Use Industry

Aerospace & defense

Wind Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

By Manufacturing Process

Lay-up

Filament Winding

Injection Molding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

Key Players

Owens Corning

Toray Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC.

