Light Field Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Avegant Corp., Lytro, Japan Display Inc., Samsung Display Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation

Light field is a technology that is used to measure the intensity of light originating from a source in every direction. It is used to describe the behavior of light in terms of both its intensity and its direction. The light field can be used to calculate the path of light through a medium, such as a lens, or it can be used to describe the wavefront of light.

Key Trends

The key trends in Light Field technology are miniaturization, portability, and affordability. These three factors are making Light Field technology more accessible to a wider range of users, including consumers.

Miniaturization is making it possible to create smaller, more portable devices that can capture and display light fields.

Portability is another key trend. As devices get smaller, they are also becoming more portable.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the light field market are the increasing demand for high-resolution imaging, the need for better depth sensing, and the increasing adoption of light field technology in consumer electronics. The demand for high-resolution imaging is driven by the need for better quality images in a variety of applications, such as medical imaging, security and surveillance, and automotive. The need for better depth sensing is driven by the increasing adoption of augmented reality and virtual reality, which require accurate depth information to provide a realistic experience.

Market Segments

By Technology

Imaging solution

3D Rendering

3D Scanning

3D Modelling

By Industry Vertical

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Entertainment and Media

Architecture and engineering

Automotive

Industrial

By Region

North America U.S.



Key Players

Avegant Corp.

Lytro

Leia

Japan Display Inc.

Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Nvidia Corp.

Sony Corp.

