Wood Adhesives Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Henkel AG &Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Ashland Inc.

Global Wood Adhesives Market report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Wood adhesives are substances that are used to hold two pieces of wood together. There are many different types of wood adhesives, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. The type of adhesive that is best for a particular application will depend on the properties of the wood, the environment in which the adhesive will be used, and the desired strength of the bond.

Key Trends

The key trends in the global wood adhesives market are rising consumer preference for plant–based adhesives and growing demand for bio–based adhesives. The plant–based adhesives are made from renewable and biodegradable sources such as soybeans and tapioca, which are easily available and economical. The bio–based adhesives are made from biomass and are environmentally friendly. They are also biodegradable and are non–toxic. The other trends include increase in construction and renovation activities, and rise in demand for engineered wood products.

Key Drivers

The major factors driving the growth of the market include the growing construction industry, rising demand for wood-based furniture, and increasing preference for green and environment-friendly products. Furthermore, the development of new water-based and solvent-free adhesives is expected to provide a boost to the market growth. The other key drivers of the wood adhesives market include the growing demand for green and environment-friendly products and the development of new water-based and solvent-free adhesives.

Market Segments

By Resin Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Technology

Solvent-based

Water-based

Other Technologies

By Application

Furniture

Plywood

Cabinets

Doors and Windows

Key Players

Henkel AG &Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Sika A.G.

The Dow Chemical Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Bostik SA

Pidilite Industries

