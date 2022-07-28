Heat Exchangers Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Accessen Group, Alfa Laval, API Heat Transfer

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Heat Exchangers Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Heat Exchangers Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between two or more fluids. The fluids may be separated by a solid wall to prevent mixing or they may be in direct contact. The most common type of heat exchanger is the shell and tube exchanger, which consists of a series of tubes through which one fluid flows and a shell around the tubes through which the other fluid flows.

Key Trends

One of the main trends is towards smaller heat exchangers. This is being driven by the need for more compact and efficient heating and cooling solutions. Smaller heat exchangers have a number of advantages over larger units. They are more efficient because they have a smaller surface area to volume ratio. This means that they can transfer heat more efficiently. They are also more compact and can be fitted into smaller spaces. Another trend is towards more efficient heat exchangers.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of heat exchangers market are-

Increasing demand for energy-efficient systems: The ever-growing need for energy has resulted in the development of more energy-efficient systems.

Technological advancements: The continuous advancement in technology has led to the development of more efficient and compact heat exchangers.

Rising demand from end-use industries: The growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, chemical, and food & beverage is expected to drive the heat exchangers market during the forecast period.

Market Segments

By Type

Shell And Tube

Plate And Frame

Air-Cooled

Micro channel Heat Exchanger

By End Use Industry

Chemical

Petrochemical

Oil and Gas

HVACR

Food and Beverage

Power Generation

By Material of Construction

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Key Players

Accessen Group

Alfa Laval

API Heat Transfer

Chart Industries.

Danfoss A/S

Hisaka Works. Ltd.

Exchanger Industries Limited

Koch Industries, Inc.

Thermofin Gmbh

