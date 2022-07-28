Building Automation Systems Market Size, Demand, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031 | Key Players: ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — Global Building Automation Systems Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Building Automation Systems Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Building Automation System (BAS) is a computerized network of electronic devices used to monitor and control a building’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, security, and other systems.

A BAS is typically composed of four main subsystems:

– Sensors and controllers

– Network infrastructure

– Human interface

– Central management system

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Building Automation Systems technology that are worth mentioning. The first is that more and more systems are becoming cloud-based. This means that instead of relying on on-premises hardware and software, building owners and operators can now access their data and control their systems remotely via the internet. This is a major benefit because it allows for greater flexibility and scalability, and it also reduces the overall cost of ownership.

Another trend is the increasing use of open standards. This is important because it allows different systems and devices to interoperate with each other, which is crucial for the effective management of a building. Open standards also make it easier for new products and technologies to enter the market, which drives down costs and increases competition.

Finally, there is a trend towards more user-friendly and intuitive interfaces. This is important because it makes it easier for building occupants to control their environment and for building operators to manage the system. User-friendly interfaces also make it more likely that people will actually use the system, which can help to improve energy efficiency and overall comfort levels.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Building Automation Systems market are energy efficiency, government regulations, and the need for better control and management of buildings.

Energy efficiency is a major driver for the adoption of Building Automation Systems. Buildings account for a significant portion of energy consumption, and thus, there is a need to reduce energy consumption in buildings. Building Automation Systems help in reducing energy consumption by controlling and managing various systems in the building such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, lighting systems, and security systems.

Government regulations are another driver for the Building Automation Systems market. Various governments across the world have been introducing regulations to promote energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These regulations have led to an increased demand for Building Automation Systems as they help in reducing energy consumption and emissions.

Market Segments

The building automation systems market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, network, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into fire protection systems, BEM software, and BAS services. Based on network, it is analyzed across wired and wireless. By end user, it is categorized into commercial, residential, and industrial. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The building automation systems market report includes players such as ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Crestron Electronics Inc., Delta Controls Inc., Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, and Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

