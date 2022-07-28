Barium Carbonate Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — Global Barium Carbonate Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Barium Carbonate Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Barium carbonate is a chemical compound with the formula BaCO3. It is a white insoluble solid that is used as a precursor for other barium compounds, including barium oxide and barium sulfate. It is also used in the production of glass and ceramics.

Key Trends

The key trends in Barium Carbonate technology are:

1. Increasing demand for barium carbonate from the glass industry: The glass industry is the largest consumer of barium carbonate, accounting for about 60% of total demand. The increasing use of barium carbonate in glassmaking is due to its ability to improve the quality of the glass and increase production efficiency.

2. Growing demand from the chemical industry: The chemical industry is the second largest consumer of barium carbonate, accounting for about 20% of total demand. The growing demand from the chemical industry is due to the increasing use of barium carbonate in the production of pigments, dyes, and other chemicals.

3. Expanding applications in the construction industry: The construction industry is the third largest consumer of barium carbonate, accounting for about 15% of total demand. The expanding applications of barium carbonate in the construction industry are due to its use as a weighting agent in concrete and mortar, and as an additive in plaster and stucco.

4. Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry: The oil and gas industry is the fourth largest consumer of barium carbonate, accounting for about 5% of total demand. The increasing demand from the oil and gas industry is due to the use of barium carbonate in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the barium carbonate market include the increasing demand for barium carbonate from the oil and gas industry, as well as the growing demand for barium carbonate from the glass and ceramic industry. The oil and gas industry uses barium carbonate as a weighting agent in drilling fluids, while the glass and ceramic industry uses barium carbonate as a raw material for the production of barium-containing glass and glazes. Other important drivers of the barium carbonate market include the increasing use of barium carbonate in the production of barium salts and the growing demand for barium carbonate from the pharmaceutical industry.

Market Segments

The barium carbonate market is segmented based on form, application, and region. On the basis of form, the barium carbonate market is segmented into granular, powder, ultra-fine, and others. On the basis of application, the barium carbonate market is segmented into specialty glass, chemical compounds, bricks and tiles, glazes, electro- ceramic materials, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The barium carbonate market report includes players such as Ashland, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SHAANXI ANKANG JIANGHUA GROUP CO., LTD., Chemical Products Corporation, Dow, Akzo Nobel N.V., Lonza, BASF SE and American Elements.

