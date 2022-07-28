Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market is expected to reach $16.4 billion by 2031 | ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Plastic injection Molding Systems

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on ZZZ market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global plastic injection molding machine market size was $10.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $16.4 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A plastic injection molding machine produces a variety of complex plastic products in mass volume. They are available in various sizes and specifications, thus making them appropriate for use in several manufacturing industries. They are used to produce plastic injection-molded products for industries such as food, beverages, electronics & electrical, home care products, healthcare products, and others.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Trends and Drivers

The global plastic injection molding machine market is anticipated to observe substantial growth going forward on account of increasing application in food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries. In addition, the rise in population along with the growing disposable income of middle-class customers are projected to drive the demand for healthcare and personal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to lead to a consequent increase in demand for plastic injection-molded plastic products and thus, the plastic injection molding machines market. In addition, emerging economies are exploring the varied benefits of electric plastic injection molding machines, which are projected to supplement the plastic injection molding machine market demand. There has been a growth in the plastic injection molding machine market growth, due to its advantages such as the lessened need for labor, high production rate, as well as reduced wastage. Moreover, the capability of the plastic injection molding machine to work with a variety of plastics further intensifies its usability. Moreover, governments globally are focusing on the development of the manufacturing sector in order to increase the global economy.

Market Segments

By Machine Type

All-Electric

Hybrid

Hydraulic

By Clamping Force

Less than 200 tons

200-500 tons

More than 500 tons

By Application

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

Packaging

By Solution

New Sales

Aftermarket Sales

Key Players

ARBURG

ENGEL

Haitian International

Husky Plastic injection Molding Systems

KraussMaffei Group

Milacron Holdings Corp.

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

