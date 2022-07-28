Global Cardiovascular Devices Market worth USD 91.9 billion by 2031 | Abbott Laboratories, Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Biotronik SE & Co. KG

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Global Cardiovascular Devices Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Cardiovascular Devices Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global cardiovascular devices market size was USD 53.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 91.9 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions. Cardiovascular devices such as stents, catheters, grafts, and others are used to treat CVDs efficiently.

Market Trends and Drivers

The cardiovascular devices control irregularities caused by the heart’s electrical systems, such as irregular heartbeat and heart rhythm disorders. When medication, lifestyle changes, or other treatments do not work, an implantable device may be recommended. Certain factors that are boosting the cardiovascular devices market growth include a rise in the use of ambulatory and home services for cardiac monitoring, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements.

Besides, the growth of the global cardiovascular devices market is also attributed to the growing demand for high-performance and efficient cardiovascular systems globally. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the cardiovascular devices market is expected to positively impact the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, developments in cardiovascular devices positively contribute to the growth of the global cardiovascular devices market. Further, the rising demand for cardiovascular devices from emerging economies to treat patients suffering from cardiovascular devices effectively is expected to cater to the growth of the cardiovascular devices industry.

Market Segments

By Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic & Surgical Devices

By Application

Cardiac Rhythm Management & Heart Failure

Coronary Vascular

Structural Heart

Peripheral Vascular

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cook Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

