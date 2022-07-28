Global Battery Racks Market size to surpass around US$ XX Bn by 2031 | Vertiv Holdings Co., EnerSys, Amphenol Network Solutions

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Global Battery Racks Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Battery Racks Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global battery racks market is expected to grow rapidly over the next 10 years to reach a value of more than the US $4.9 billion by 2031.

Battery racks are utilized to store a number of batteries on it. The racks are simple and reliable means for the storage of batteries and are used for installation, maintenance, and operation of the batteries, thereby, fueling the growth of the global battery racks market.

Market Trends and Drivers

One of the factors driving the growth of the global battery racks market is the growing demand for high-performance and efficient battery storage systems in several industries such as power storage, data centers, and telecommunication. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of battery racks market is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, developments in the battery energy storage system along with ease of operation & installation of battery racks positively contribute to the growth of the global battery racks market. Further, battery racks safeguard the batteries and permit easy handling of them. Hence, the rising demand for battery racks from emerging economies to store batteries effectively is expected to cater to the growth of the battery racks industry. Besides, the rise in the number of data centers in addition to small and medium-sized companies is increasing the demand for batteries, which further leads to the growth of the global battery racks market. Furthermore, technological advancements in battery storage systems are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Market Segments

By Material

  • Steel, Plastic
  • Plastic
  • Plastic Coated

By Product Type

  • Standard
  • Seismic
  • Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA)

By Placement

  • Horizontal
  • Vertical

By Application

  • Utility
  • Telecommunications
  • Data Center
  • Industrial Manufacturing

By Geography

  • North America

Key Players

  • Vertiv Holdings Co.
  • EnerSys
  • Amphenol Network Solutions
  • Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC
  • Schneider Electric
  • EnviroGuard
  • Mesa Technical Associates, Inc.
  • Newton Instrument Co.
  • EATON

Express Press Release Distribution