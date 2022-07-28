Silane Coupling Agents Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Silane coupling agents are organic compounds that contain both silicon and chlorine atoms. They are used to improve the adhesion of paints and coatings to metal surfaces. Silane coupling agents typically have good water repellency and chemical resistance.

Key Trends

The key trends in Silane Coupling Agents technology are the development of new and improved silanes, the development of new applications for silanes, and the continued development of improved manufacturing processes.

Market Segments

The Silane Coupling Agents Market is segmented by type, application, end-use industry and region. By type the market is divided into epoxy, vinyl, amino, acryloxy and methacryloxy. Based on application it is segmented into rubber & plastics, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings. On the basis of end-use industry it is bifurcated into energy & chemical, automotive & transportation and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The Silane Coupling Agents Market includes players such as Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd., Gelest Inc., Hexpol Compounding, and Rayton Chemicals.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Silane Coupling Agents market are:

Limited availability of raw materials: The major raw materials used in the production of silane coupling agents are silicon tetrachloride, aluminium chloride, and chlorosilanes. These raw materials are not easily available and are expensive. This limits the production of silane coupling agents. Stringent environmental regulations: The production of silane coupling agents involves the use of hazardous chemicals. This results in the emission of harmful gases and pollutants. Stringent environmental regulations in many countries are a challenge for the silane coupling agents market. Competitive landscape: The silane coupling agents market is highly competitive with the presence of many large and small players. The competition is further intensified by the easy availability of substitutes.

