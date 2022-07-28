UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

UV curable resins and formulated products are a type of coating or adhesive that is cured or set using ultraviolet light. UV curable products are typically used in industrial and commercial applications where a high-quality, durable finish is required. UV curable products have a number of advantages over traditional solvent-based coatings, adhesives, and inks. UV curable products typically have a shorter cure time, are more environmentally friendly, and have better physical and chemical properties.

Key Trends

The key trends in UV curable resins and formulated products technology are the development of new resins and formulations that offer improved performance and durability, as well as the development of new curing technologies that offer improved efficiency and throughput. In terms of new resins and formulations, the focus has been on developing resins that offer improved resistance to UV degradation and improved adhesion to substrates. In terms of new curing technologies, the focus has been on developing technologies that offer improved efficiency and throughput, such as high-pressure UV curing and flash curing.

Market Segmentation

The UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market is segmented into type, chemistry, application and region. By type, the market is segmented into oligomers, monomers, photoinitiators and additives. By chemistry, the market is classified into non-acrylated oligoamines and acrylate oligomers. By application, the market is divided into solvent borne UV resins, 100% solid UV resins, waterborne UV resins and powder UV resins. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The Key Players in the UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market are Arkema Group, Royal DSM , Nippon Gohsei , Covestro AG , IGM Resins B.V., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Toagosei Co. Ltd , Miwon Specialty Chem Co. Limited , Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd and Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market include the high cost of UV curable resins and formulated products, as well as the lack of awareness about the benefits of these products among consumers. Additionally, the stringent regulations regarding the use of UV curable resins and formulated products in certain industries (such as the food and beverage industry) can also hamper market growth.

