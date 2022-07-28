Single use Bioprocessing Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Merck Milipore, Avantor, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Single use bioprocessing is the use of disposable technology for the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. This technology has revolutionized the biopharmaceutical industry by reducing the risk of cross contamination, simplifying manufacturing processes, and reducing the cost of production. Single use bioprocessing technology includes disposable bioreactors, bags, and filters. This technology is used in the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other biopharmaceuticals.

Key Trends

The key trends in Single use Bioprocessing technology are:

Increased adoption of single-use technologies: The use of single-use technologies has been increasing in the biopharmaceutical industry over the last few years. Greater focus on process intensification: There is a growing trend towards process intensification in the biopharmaceutical industry. This is due to the need to increase productivity and efficiency while reducing costs. Increased use of disposable sensors and actuators: Disposable sensors and actuators are increasingly being used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Market Segments

The single use bioprocessing market is segmented by product, application, end-user, and region. By product, the market is classified into disposable mixers, single use assemblies, single use bioreactors, and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. Based on end-use, it is divided into academic and research institutes, CROs and MROs, and biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global single use bioprocessing market includes players such as 3M Company, Applikon Biotechnology, Cesco Bioengineering C0 Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Merck Milipore, Avantor, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Entefris, and others.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints in the Single use Bioprocessing market are the cost of these technologies and the regulatory approval for their use.

The challenges in the market are the need for better understanding of these technologies by the industry and the lack of trained personnel to operate them.

