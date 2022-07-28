Blowing Agent Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde Plc, Daikin Industries Ltd, The Chemours Company

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A blowing agent is a substance used to create foam or expand rubber or plastic. When used in plastics and rubbers, the blowing agent is usually a gas that is released from the material as it cures, causing the material to expand and become lighter. Blowing agents are used in a variety of products, including insulation, packaging, and toys.

Key Trends

The key trends in blowing agent technology are the development of more environmentally friendly blowing agents, the use of blowing agents in new applications, and the development of new blowing agent formulations.

The use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) as blowing agents has been phased out due to their impact on the ozone layer. Instead, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are now used as blowing agents in many applications. However, HFCs are also greenhouse gases, so there is a trend towards the use of more environmentally friendly blowing agents such as hydrocarbons, carbon dioxide, and water.

The use of blowing agents is also expanding into new applications such as insulation for pipes and other cylindrical objects, and spray foam insulation.

Market Segments

The blowing agent market is segmented by type, foam, and region. By type, the market is classified into HC, HFC, HCFC, and others. On the basis of foam, it is bifurcated into phenolic foam, polyolefin foam, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global blowing agent market includes players such as Honeywell International, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde Plc, Daikin Industries Ltd, The Chemours Company, Haltermann Carless, Foam Supplies Inc, and Harp International Ltd.

Restraints & Challenges

One of the key restraints for the Blowing Agent market is the stringent regulations with respect to the use of chemicals in various applications.

In addition, the high cost associated with the manufacturing of blowing agents is also a challenge for the market growth.

