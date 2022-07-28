Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Geospatial Imagery Analytics report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Geospatial Imagery Analytics market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Geospatial Imagery Analytics market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market/

Geospatial imagery analytics is the process of extracting information from images to help decision-makers better understand and manage their operations. This can include anything from mapping and surveying land to tracking the movement of people or objects. By analyzing images, analysts can glean a wealth of information that can be used to improve efficiency, safety, and security.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in geospatial imagery analytics:

First, is the trend toward higher resolution data. This is being driven by the increasing availability of high-resolution commercial satellite imagery, as well as the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for data collection. This higher resolution data is allowing for a more detailed analysis of features on the ground, such as individual buildings, trees, and roads.

Second, is the trend toward more sophisticated algorithms for image analysis. This is being driven by the increasing availability of computing power and storage, as well as the development of new algorithms by researchers. These algorithms are allowing for more accurate and detailed analysis of images, such as the identification of objects, the measurement of features, and the detection of patterns.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20721

Market Segmentation

The Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is segmented by type, deployment, organizational size and region. By type, the market is segmented into imagery analytics and video analytics , By deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. By organizational size, the market is classified into SME’s and large enterprises. By region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market key players are Google, Microsoft , Oracle , L3Harris Corporation, Hexagon AB, ESRI, TomTom, Trimble, Alteryx and RMSI.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS20721

Restraints & Challenges

There are a few key restraints and challenges in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market. Firstly, the market is still in its nascent stage and is thus highly fragmented. Secondly, the lack of skilled personnel and the high costs associated with the technology are hindering the growth of the market.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700