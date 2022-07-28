EMI Shielding Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

EMI shielding is the practice of protecting electronic devices from electromagnetic interference. This can be done using a variety of methods, including enclosing the device in a Faraday cage, using shielding materials, or using active or passive electronic filters.

Key Trends

The key trends in EMI Shielding technology are the development of new materials and coatings that can provide better electromagnetic shielding, the miniaturization of EMI shielding components, and the integration of EMI shielding into electronic devices.

New materials and coatings that can provide better electromagnetic shielding are being developed to meet the demands of the ever-growing electronic market. These new materials and coatings must be able to meet the challenges of higher frequencies, smaller form factors, and more demanding applications.

Market Segments

The EMI Shielding Market is segmented by material, method, application and region. By material the market is divided into tapes & laminates, conductive coatings & paints, metal shielding, conductive polymers, and EMI filters. Based on method it is segmented into radiation, and conduction. On the basis of application it is bifurcated into automotive, defense & aerospace, healthcare, telecom & IT, and consumer electronics. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The EMI Shielding Market includes players such as 3M Company, ETS-Lindgren Inc., Henkel Corporation, KGS, Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., Laird PLC, Leader Tech Inc. , Parker Hannifin Corp, PPG Industries Inc. and RTP Company.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the EMI Shielding market are the lack of awareness among consumers, the high cost of the products, and the lack of standardization.

Lack of awareness among consumers: There is a lack of awareness among consumers about the EMI shielding products, which is hindering the growth of the market.

High cost of products: The high cost of EMI shielding products is a challenge for the market growth. The products are expensive and are not affordable by all consumers.

Lack of standardization: There is a lack of standardization in the EMI shielding products, which is a challenge for the market growth.

