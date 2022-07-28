Automotive Steering System Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Mando Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, NSK

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive Steering System report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The automotive steering system is a device that helps the driver steer the vehicle in the desired direction. It consists of steering wheel, steering column, steering gear, and linkage. The steering wheel is connected to the steering column, which is connected to the steering gear. The steering gear is connected to the wheels through the linkage. The driver turns the steering wheel, which turns the steering column. The steering column turns the steering gear, which turns the wheels.

Key Trends

The automotive steering system is a critical component of a vehicle, providing directional control while driving. Over the years, the technology behind steering systems has evolved, with new innovations and trends emerging in the market.

Some of the key trends in automotive steering system technology include:

Electric Power Steering: Electric power steering (EPS) is an increasingly popular option in new vehicles. EPS uses an electric motor to assist the driver in steering, providing a boost of power when needed. This can improve fuel efficiency and reduce wear and tear on steering components. Variable Steering Ratio: Variable steering ratio (VSR) is another new technology that is becoming available in some steering systems. VSR allows the steering ratio to be changed, depending on the speed of the vehicle. This can improve handling at high speeds and make low-speed maneuvering easier. Active Steering: Active steering is a newer technology that is starting to appear in some high-end vehicles. Active steering uses sensors to detect the driverâ€™s inputs and then adjusts the steering accordingly. This can provide a more precise level of control and improve the overall driving experience. Steer-by-Wire: Steer-by-wire is a technology that is still in development but has the potential to revolutionize the way steering systems work. Steer-by-wire systems do away with the traditional mechanical linkages between the steering wheel and the wheels. Instead, electrical signals are used to control the steering. This can provide a number of advantages, such as reduced weight, improved reliability, and the ability to integrate other systems into the steering.

Key Market Segments

The automotive steering system market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into electric power steering, electrically assisted hydraulic power steering, and hydraulic power steering. Based on vehicle type, it is analyzed across passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle . Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The automotive steering system market report includes players such as China Automotive Systems, Inc, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, JTEKT Corporation, Mando Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corporation, and Thyssenkrupp AG.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the automotive steering system market include the high cost of adoption and the lack of standardization. The high cost of adoption is a result of the need for new infrastructure and the need for new vehicles to be equipped with the steering system. The lack of standardization is a result of the lack of a common platform for the steering system.

