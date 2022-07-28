Weigh-In-Motion System Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Weigh-In-Motion System report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Weigh-In-Motion System market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A weigh-in-motion (WIM) system is a device that is used to weigh vehicles while they are in motion. These systems are typically used on highways and weigh stations in order to collect data on the weight of vehicles. This data can be used for a variety of purposes, such as enforcement of weight limits, research, and planning.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Weigh-In-Motion System technology. One is the development of more sophisticated and accurate sensors. This is important because the more accurate the sensors are, the more accurate the weight readings will be. This is important for a number of reasons, including safety (ensuring that vehicles are not overweight and thus pose a risk to other motorists) and compliance (making sure that vehicles are not exceeding weight limits set by authorities).

Another key trend is the development of wireless systems. This is important because it allows for the weigh-in-motion system to be installed without the need for costly and disruptive construction work (such as digging up roads to lay down cables). This is especially important in areas where it would be difficult or impossible to lay down cables, such as in remote or mountainous areas.

Market Segments

The Weigh-In-Motion System Market is segmented by type, vehicle speed, component, end-use industry and region, By type the market is divided into in-road, bridge weigh and onboard. Based on vehicle speed it is segmented into low and high, On the basis of component it is bifurcated into hardware, software & services. By end-use industry it is segmented into highway toll, oil & refinery and logistics. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Segments

The Weigh-In-Motion System Market includes players such as Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Q-Free, METTLER TOLEDO, Avery Weigh-Tronix, TE Connectivity, International Road Dynamics, Kistler, Transcore Reno A&E, Axis Communications and EFKON.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Weigh-In-Motion System market are:

Lack of awareness about the benefits of Weigh-In-Motion System: Lack of awareness about the benefits of Weigh-In-Motion System is one of the key restraints in the market. The Weigh-In-Motion System technology is still in its nascent stage and many people are not aware of its existence and benefits. This is preventing the technology from being widely adopted. High cost of Weigh-In-Motion System: The cost of Weigh-In-Motion System is another key restraint in the market. The system is quite expensive and this is preventing many people from adopting it.

