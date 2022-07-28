Collagen Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Collagen is a protein that is found in the connective tissues of the body, including the skin, tendons, and ligaments. It is responsible for the strength and elasticity of these tissues. Collagen production decreases as we age, which is why the skin begins to wrinkle and sag. There are a variety of ways to increase collagen production, including supplements, creams, and lasers.

Market Segments

The collagen market is segmented by source, application, product type, and region. By source, the market is classified into bovine, porcine, and marine and poultry. Based on application, it is bifurcated into nutritional products, sports nutrition, food and beverage, meat and poultry products, and others. On the basis of product type, it is divided into gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, and native collagen. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global collagen market includes players such as Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc, Weishardt, Darling Ingredients Nippi Inc, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Junca Gelatines, S.L., Lapi Gelatine, Gelnex, Vital Proteins, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the collagen market are the growing demand for dietary supplements and functional foods, the health benefits of collagen, and the increasing awareness of the importance of collagen for skin health.

The demand for dietary supplements and functional foods is driven by the growing health consciousness of consumers, who are increasingly looking for ways to improve their health and well-being.

The health benefits of collagen, such as its ability to improve skin health, joint function, and gut health, are a major driver of the market.

The increasing awareness of the importance of collagen for skin health is also driving the market, as consumers become more aware of the role collagen plays in maintaining healthy skin.

