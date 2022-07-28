certificate authority Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Trustwave, SwissSign, Certigna, Buypass, OneSpan

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A certificate authority (CA) is an entity that issues digital certificates. A digital certificate is used to verify that a public key belongs to an individual, organization, server, or other entity. A CA uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the public key in a digital certificate is valid and has not been tampered with.

Market Segments

The certificate authority market is segmented by certificate types, services, end-use, and region. By certificate types, the market is classified into SSL certificates, secure email certificates, code signing certificates, authentication certificates. On the basis of services, it is bifurcated into support services, implementation and integration services, and managed PKI services. Based on end-use, it is divided into BFSI, healthcare, travel, education, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global certificate authority market includes players such as Sectigo, GoDaddy, Certum, GlobalSign, Actalis, Trustwave, SwissSign, Certigna, Buypass, OneSpan, and others.

Key Drivers

The report also cites the increasing adoption of cloud-based certificate management solutions as a key driver of market growth.

The increasing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is another key driver of market growth. IoT devices are often used to collect and exchange sensitive data, making them a target for cyber criminals.

The increasing number of data breaches is a key challenge faced by the certificate authority market. Data breaches can occur when digital certificates are not properly managed.

