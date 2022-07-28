Animal parasiticides Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Vetoquinol S.A., PetIQ, Inc., Norbrook, and Bimeda Animal Health

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Animal parasiticides are substances that are used to kill or control parasites that infest animals. These products are available in various formulations, including powders, liquids, and baits, and are used for both preventive and curative purposes. Parasiticides are used to control a wide variety of parasites, including fleas, ticks, mites, worms, and lice.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in animal parasiticides technology include the development of more effective and safe drugs, the use of biotechnology to develop new vaccines and diagnostic tools, and the increasing use of genetic engineering to create new strains of parasites that are resistant to existing drugs. In addition, there is a trend towards using natural products, such as plant extracts, as parasiticides.

Market Segments

The Animal Parasiticides Market is segmented by type, animal type, end-user and region. By type the market is divided into ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides and endectocides. Based on animal type it is segmented into companion animals and livestock. On the basis of end-user it is bifurcated into veterinary clinics & hospitals, animal farms and home care settings. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The Animal Parasiticides Market includes players such as Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Virbac, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Vetoquinol S.A., PetIQ, Inc., Norbrook, and Bimeda Animal Health.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Animal Parasiticides market include the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, the growing awareness about animal health, the increasing demand for meat and animal-derived products, and the increasing number of livestock.

The prevalence of zoonotic diseases is one of the key drivers of the Animal Parasiticides market. Zoonotic diseases are those that are transmitted from animals to humans. They are a major public health concern worldwide, as they can cause serious illness and even death in humans. Some of the most common zoonotic diseases include rabies, Salmonella, and E. coli.

