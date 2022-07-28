Progressing Cavity Pump Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Progressing Cavity Pump report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on progressing cavity pump market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A progressing cavity pump is a positive displacement pump that uses a rotating screw to move fluid through a fixed casing. The screw is the only moving part in the pump, and it rotates within a close-fitting cavity. The cavity is formed by the screw and the pump casing, which has a smooth, cylindrical inner surface.

Fluid enters the pump at the inlet, where the screw is widest. As the screw rotates, it progressively reduces the volume of the cavity, causing the fluid to be drawn up the screw and through the pump. The fluid is then discharged at the outlet.

Market Segments

The global Progressing Cavity Pump Market is segmented based on power rating, application, pumping capacity, and region. By power rating, it is bifurcated into below 50 HP, 51 HP – 150 HP and above 150 HP. By pumping capacity, it is further classified into up to 500 GPM, 501 GPM – 1000 GPM and above 1000 GPM. By application, it is divided into oil and gas, water and wastewater management and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies

The Progressing Cavity Pump Market includes players such as Xylem, Weir , Sulzer , Roto Pumps , EBARA Corporation , Wilo , ITT Corporation, NETZSCH , CIRCOR International , SEEPEX, and BORETS International.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Progressing Cavity Pump market are its wide range of applications, increasing demand from end-use industries, and technological advancements.

Progressing cavity pumps are widely used in a variety of industries such as oil & gas, wastewater treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. These pumps are used for pumping viscous, shear-sensitive, or abrasive liquids, which makes them an ideal choice for a wide range of applications.

The increasing demand from end-use industries is one of the major drivers of the progressing cavity pump market. The oil & gas industry is the largest consumer of progressing cavity pumps, followed by the wastewater treatment and food & beverage industries.

