Exhaust System Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | BENTELER International, BOSAL, Sejong Industrial Co Ltd, Klarius Products

An exhaust system is a series of components that work to route exhaust gases away from an engine. The gases are typically expelled through a pipe or series of pipes that lead to the back end of a vehicle. Exhaust systems are typically made up of four parts: the exhaust manifold, catalytic converter, muffler, and tailpipe. Each part plays an important role in the overall function of the system.

The exhaust manifold is the first component in the system and is responsible for collecting exhaust gases from the engine cylinders and routing them to the rest of the system. The manifold is typically made of cast iron or stainless steel and is bolted to the engine block.

Market Segments

The global Exhaust System Market is segmented based on technology, fuel type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and others. Based on fuel type, it is bifurcated into gasoline and diesel. Based on vehicle type, market is categorized as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies

The Exhaust System Market includes players such as Johnson Matthey, BASF SE, Tenneco Inc, Eberspächer, Umicore, BENTELER International, BOSAL, Sejong Industrial Co Ltd, Klarius Products Ltd., and Faurecia

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in exhaust system technology that are worth mentioning. Firstly, there is a trend towards lighter-weight materials such as titanium and Inconel. These materials offer a weight saving over traditional materials such as stainless steel, which can be significant in performance applications. Secondly, there is a trend towards more efficient mufflers and catalytic converters. This is being driven by ever-more stringent emissions regulations. Mufflers and catalytic converters need to be able to effectively reduce emissions while not adversely affecting performance. Thirdly, there is a trend towards more sophisticated exhaust gas management systems. These systems are designed to optimize the performance of the engine by carefully controlling the flow of exhaust gases. These systems are becoming increasingly complex as engine designs become more sophisticated. Finally, there is a trend toward using exhaust gas heat to improve the efficiency of the engine. This is known as exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and is becoming increasingly common in modern engines.

