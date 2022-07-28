Meat Substitutes Market Development Opportunities and Value Chain Analysis By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Meat Substitute Industry Overview

The global meat substitute market size is expected to reach USD 234.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 42.1% from 2022 to 2030. Growing preference for a vegan diet coupled with rising health awareness is expected to fuel market demand in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness of environmental and ethical issues has also accelerated market growth. Plant-based meat is a healthier alternative to traditional meat products. Over half of protein users prefer to consume natural sources in their protein, which is boosting the shift in demand for easily identifiable and clean substances.

Meat Substitute Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global meat substitute market on the basis of source, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Distribution channel Insights, the market is segmented into Foodservice and Retail.

The retail segment led the market for meat substitutes and accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.3% in 2021. The segment includes all retail outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, and departmental stores.

Consumers prefer these stores as they offer huge discounts and offers. Further, the majority of the brands launch their product through big chains of supermarkets such as Walmart, Target, and others to reach maximum customers.

The foodservice segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.0% from 2022 to 2030. The category includes outlets such as restaurants, hotels, and lounges.

Based on Source Insights, the market is segmented into Plant-based Protein, Mycoprotein, Soy-based and others.

The plant-based protein segment held the largest revenue share of 34.8% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period.

The products made from plant protein and mycoprotein possess the texture, flavor, and nutritional properties of meat but are made from non-animal sources. Target plant proteins isolated from plants are put through hydrolysis to increase their functionality.

The mycoprotein segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 43.2% from 2022 to 2030. Owing to the higher content of nutrients like fiber that helps in controlling blood cholesterol and blood sugar, consumers prefer mycoprotein food. For vegans and vegetarians, meat alternatives were earlier limited to soya chunks and mushrooms, and cottage cheese.

Meat Substitute Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for meat substitutes comprises companies with a stronghold in meat substitutes and is still developing, where new entrants are launching products and other key players in the market are planning to launch their products due to the increasing health concern owing to rising animal-borne diseases across the globe.

Some prominent players in the Global Meat Substitute market include:

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods Inc.

Quorn Foods

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Meatless B.V.

VBites Foods Ltd.

Sunfed

Tyson Foods, Inc.

