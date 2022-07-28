Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Growth Evolution, Trends Innovation, Major Product Segment and Forecasts Report 2031 | Bluefin Robotics, Boston Dynamics, ECA Group, General Dynamics

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An unmanned surface vehicle (USV) is a kind of surface vessel that does not require a human crew. USVs are operated using remote control or autonomously, with the latter being increasingly common. They are used for a variety of missions, including naval warfare, research and development, and civilian tasks such as environmental monitoring and maritime security.

There are a number of advantages to using USVs instead of traditional manned vessels. They are cheaper to operate and maintain, and they can be deployed for longer periods of time without putting crew members at risk. USVs can also be equipped with a variety of sensors and other payloads to perform a wide range of missions.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Unmanned Surface Vehicle technology are:

Increased use of autonomy and artificial intelligence: Autonomy and artificial intelligence are playing an increasingly important role in unmanned systems, including unmanned surface vehicles. This is enabling the vehicles to operate for longer periods of time without human intervention and to carry out more complex tasks.

Increased use of alternative energy sources: There is a trend towards using alternative energy sources for unmanned surface vehicles, such as solar and fuel cells. This is motivated by the need to reduce the environmental impact of the vehicles and to improve their operational range.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Unmanned Surface Vehicle market are the growing demand for maritime security, the need for anti-submarine warfare, and the increasing use of these vehicles in commercial applications.

Market Segments

By Size

Small <3 Meters

Medium 3-7 Meters

Large 7-14 Meters

Extra Large >14 Meters

By Hull Type

Single

Twin

Triple

Rigid Inflatable

By Type

Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle

Autonomous Surface Vehicle

Key Players

Bluefin Robotics

Boston Dynamics

ECA Group

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

Saab

Textron Systems

L3Harris Technologies

