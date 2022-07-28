Point of Care & Rapid Diagnostics Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends And Forecast | Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Point of Care & Rapid Diagnostics Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Point of care (POC) or rapid diagnostics is the use of diagnostic tests at or near the site of patient care. Rapid diagnostics refers to a particular type of point of care testing that uses molecular techniques for the detection of pathogens. POC testing can be used to guide patient care, including decisions about treatment, discharge and referral. POC tests are usually simpler and faster than laboratory-based tests, and can be performed by non-laboratory personnel.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in point-of-care and rapid diagnostics technology.

There is a trend toward more portable and easy-to-use devices. This is in part due to the fact that more and more healthcare providers are working in settings outside of the traditional hospital or clinic. Patients are also increasingly demanding more convenient and accessible care.

There is a trend toward more sensitive and specific tests. This is driven in part by the need to make more accurate diagnoses, but also by the desire to catch diseases earlier, when they are more treatable.

There is a trend toward cheaper and more rapid tests. This is driven by the need to reduce healthcare costs and the desire to get results more quickly.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Point of Care & Rapid Diagnostics market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for early disease detection, and the rising awareness of the benefits of point-of-care testing.

Market Segments

By Product

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Others

By Mode of Prescription

Prescription Based Devices

OTC Based Devices

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Alere, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hologic, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

bioMrieux SA

