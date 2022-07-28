Maleic Anhydride Market Is Expected Significant Growth, Forecast From 2021 to 2031 : Ashland Inc., Flint Hills Resources, LLC , Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Maleic Anhydride Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Maleic anhydride is an organic compound with the formula C4H4O3. Maleic anhydride is a white solid with a pungent odor. It is soluble in water and is used as a precursor to polymers. Maleic anhydride is produced by the oxidation of n-butane or butene.

Maleic anhydride is used as a precursor to polymers. It is used in the production of polyester resins, polyurethanes, and polyamide resins. Maleic anhydride is also used as a crosslinking agent for vulcanization of rubber. It is used in the production of alkyd resins and as a curing agent for epoxy resins. Maleic anhydride is used as an additive in lubricants, adhesives, and sealants.

Key Trends

The key trends in Maleic Anhydride technology are the development of new synthesis methods, the use of new catalysts, and the development of new uses for Maleic Anhydride.

The traditional method for producing Maleic Anhydride is the thermal oxidation of n-butane. However, this process has several drawbacks, including the need for high temperatures and pressures, and the formation of by-products that can be difficult to remove. As a result, there has been a push to develop new synthesis methods that are more efficient and produce fewer by-products.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the maleic anhydride market are the growing demand for unsaturated polyester resins and alkyd resins, and the increasing use of maleic anhydride as a precursor for the production of fumaric acid. The unsaturated polyester resins are used in a wide range of applications such as construction, automotive, and marine. The alkyd resins are used in paints and coatings. The fumaric acid is used in the food and beverage industry.

Market Segments

By Raw Material

n-butane

Benzene

By Application

UPR

1,4-BDO

Lubricating Oil Additives

Copolymers

Others

Key Players

Huntsman Corporation

Ineos

Ashland Inc.

Flint Hills Resources, LLC (USA),

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd.

Polynt-Reichhold Group

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

