IoT in Manufacturing Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | Microsoft, GE Digital, PTC, Persistent Systems

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "IoT in Manufacturing Market" is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

IoT in Manufacturing refers to the use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the manufacturing process. IoT technology can be used to connect various devices and machines in the manufacturing process, allowing for real-time data collection and analysis. This data can be used to improve efficiency and quality control in the manufacturing process. Additionally, IoT-enabled machines can communicate with each other to coordinate production, further increasing efficiency.

Key Trends

The key trends in IoT in Manufacturing technology are:

The integration of IoT with Industry 4.0: The integration of IoT with Industry 4.0 is one of the key trends in the manufacturing sector. Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution that is characterized by the integration of cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing. This integration enables manufacturers to collect and analyze data from various machines and equipment in order to improve productivity and efficiency.

The use of predictive maintenance: Predictive maintenance is another key trend in the manufacturing sector. This technology uses sensors and data analytics to predict when a machine or equipment is likely to fail. This information can then be used to schedule repairs or replacements, which can help to avoid downtime and improve productivity.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the IoT in Manufacturing market. Firstly, the demand for better quality products and increased efficiency in the manufacturing process is driving the need for IoT solutions in the manufacturing sector. Secondly, the need to reduce operational costs and increase transparency across the supply chain is also driving the market for IoT in Manufacturing. Thirdly, the need for real-time data analytics to improve decision making and optimize processes is another key driver of this market. Lastly, the need for better safety and security in the manufacturing process is also driving the market for IoT in Manufacturing.

Market Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Performance Management

Quality Management

Cognitive Process & Operations Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

Key Players

IBM

Microsoft

GE Digital

PTC

Persistent Systems

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Software AG

