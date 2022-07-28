Precision Farming Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2021-2031 | Monsanto, DuPont, Raven Industries, Topcon

Posted on 2022-07-28

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Precision Farming Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Precision farming is a management system for agricultural production that uses technology to increase yields, decrease inputs, and improve farm management. The goal of precision farming is to optimize production while minimizing inputs and environmental impact.

Precision farming begins with soil testing to map variability in soil fertility, pH, and organic matter. This information is used to create a management plan that includes variable rate fertilizer applications and zone-specific tillage and crop rotations. The management plan is implemented with the help of precision ag technology, which includes GPS-guided equipment, field sensors, and yield mapping.

Key Trends

The key trends in precision farming technology include:

Increased use of sensors and sensor networks: Sensors are used to collect data on weather, soil, crop growth and yield in real time. This data is used to make informed decisions about inputs application, irrigation, planting and harvest.

Greater use of precision farming software: Precision farming software is used to manage and analyze data collected by sensors. This software is used to make decisions about inputs application, irrigation, planting and harvest.

Increased use of robotics: Robotics is used for tasks such as crop scouting, soil sampling and precision application of inputs. This technology is used to increase efficiency and reduce labor costs.

Key Drivers

Precision farming is a modern agricultural practice that uses technology to improve the efficiency and productivity of crop production. The main drivers of the precision farming market are the need for increased food production, the need for improved resource management, and the need for reduced costs.

Market Segments

By Application

  • Crop Management
  • Financial Management
  • Farm Inventory Management
  • Personnel Management
  • Weather Tracking and Forecasting
  • Others

By Type

  • On Premise
  • Cloud-based
Key Players
  • Trimble
  • John Deere
  • Monsanto
  • DuPont
  • Raven Industries
  • Topcon
  • Dickey-John
  • AGCO

Reasons to buy Precision Farming Market Report:

• Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
• Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
• Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
• Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
• Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700
Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/

