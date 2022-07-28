Industrial Filtration Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2031 | Lenntech, Freudenberg, 3M, Pentair, Cummins

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial filtration is the process of removing contaminants from a fluid using a filter. Filters can be made from a variety of materials, including paper, cloth, metal, and ceramic. The type of filter used depends on the type of fluid being filtered and the level of contamination.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in industrial filtration technology include the following:

Increased use of pleated filter cartridges: Pleated filter cartridges are becoming increasingly popular in industrial applications due to their larger surface area and ability to capture smaller particles.

Use of nanofiber media: Nanofiber media are becoming more common in industrial filtration applications due to their extremely small pore size and ability to capture very small particles.

Key Drivers

The industrial filtration market is driven by the need to improve product quality and reduce manufacturing costs. In particular, the market is driven by the following factors:

The need to improve product quality: Industrial filtration is used to remove impurities from liquids and gases, thereby improving product quality.

The need to reduce manufacturing costs: Industrial filtration can help reduce the cost of manufacturing by reducing the amount of waste generated.

Market Segments

By Filter Media

• Activated Carbon/Charcoal

• Fiber Glass

• Filter Paper

• Metal

• Non-Woven Fabric

• Others

By Type

• Air

• Liquid

Key Player

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö

• ALFA LAVAL

• Donaldson

• Eaton

• Filtration Group

• Camfil

• Pall Corporation

• Parker Hannifin

• Lenntech

• Freudenberg

• 3M

• Pentair

• Cummins

