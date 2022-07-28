Printed Electronics Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | Atmel Corporation, E Ink Holdings, Optomec, Thinfilm Electronics ASA

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — Printed electronics is a new and emerging technology that enables the printing of electronic devices and circuits on a variety of substrates. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way that electronic devices are manufactured, and has already begun to impact a number of industries.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in printed electronics technology is the miniaturization of electronic devices. This trend is driven by the need to reduce the size and weight of electronic devices, as well as the need to increase the density of electronic components on a given device. This trend has led to the development of new printing technologies that can print electronic devices with dimensions on the order of microns or even nanometers.

Another key trend in printed electronics technology is the increasing use of flexible and stretchable substrates. This trend is driven by the need to create electronic devices that can be flexed or stretched without damaging the electronic components. This trend has led to the development of new printing technologies that can print electronic devices on flexible and stretchable substrates.

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for miniaturization of electronic devices and the need for large-area and flexible electronics are the key drivers of the printed electronics market.

The rising demand for printed electronics in the healthcare sector is another major driver of the market. The increasing adoption of printed electronics in the automotive sector is also driving the market growth.

Market Segments

By Material

• Ink

• Substrate

By Technology

• Inkjet

• Screen

• Gravure

• Flexographic

Key Players

• Samsung Electronics

• LG Display

• Atmel Corporation

• E Ink Holdings

• Optomec

• Thinfilm Electronics ASA

• Cambridge Display Technology

• Kovio

• Pragmatic Printing

• AU Optronics

• BOE Technology

