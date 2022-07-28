Electric Aircraft Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2021-2031 | Airbus SE, Elbit Systems Ltd., AeroVironment Inc, ECA Group

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Electric Aircraft Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An electric aircraft is an aircraft powered by electric motors. Electric aircraft have been flown since the Wright brothers flew the first powered airplane in 1903. However, for most of the history of aviation, electric aircraft have been overshadowed by their gasoline-powered counterparts. In recent years, however, electric aircraft have begun to make a comeback, thanks to advances in battery technology and electric motor efficiency.

One of the key advantages of electric aircraft is that they produce no emissions. This is a significant benefit in terms of both environmental impact and noise pollution. Electric aircraft are also much quieter than gasoline-powered aircraft, which can be a significant advantage in terms of airport noise restrictions.

Key Trends

Electric aircraft are becoming more energy efficient due to advances in battery technology and electric motor efficiency. Electric aircraft are also becoming more environmentally friendly as they do not produce emissions. Electric aircraft are becoming more reliable as the technology matures and more companies enter the market. Electric aircraft are becoming more affordable as the cost of batteries and electric motors falls.

Key Drivers

The electric aircraft market is driven by the need for more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly aircraft. Electric aircraft are more efficient than traditional aircraft because they do not produce emissions and are powered by batteries or fuel cells. Electric aircraft are also quieter than traditional aircraft, which is important for reducing noise pollution.

Market Segments

By Platform

Regional Transport Aircraft

Business Jets

Light & Ultralight Aircraft

By System

Batteries

Electric Motors

Aerostructures

Avionics

Key Players

Airbus SE

Elbit Systems Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc

ECA Group

Ehang

BAE Systems

Bombardier Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Embraer

Lockheed Martin

