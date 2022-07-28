Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global canned cocktails market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the canned cocktails market on the basis of primary ingredient (malt-based, wine-based, spirit-based, and others), additive ingredient (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), can size (less than 250 ml, 250-350 ml, and more than 350 ml), alcohol content (less than 5%, 5 to 8 %, and more than 8%), and distribution channel (liquor stores, hypermarkets, retail stores, online channels, and others), across six major regions.

The global canned cocktails market is progressing at breakneck speed and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 146 billion in 2030. The introduction of novel features such as interlocking cans and threaded cans is boding well for market growth. However, the spread of COVID-19 is compelling consumers to stay indoors, which eventually diminishes the demand for canned cocktails. The shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and eateries combined with a decrease in production capacity is also adversely affecting the canned cocktails market. However, the market will bounce back with the resuming of food establishments around the world.