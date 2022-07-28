Manufacturers of Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market To Benefit From Lucrative Growth Opportunities On Account Of Increasing Adoption : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Antibiotic Residue Test Kits to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Antibiotic Residue Test Kits market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Competition Tracking

Leading companies partaking in the development of antibiotic residue test kits have been profiled in this report. Companies namely

Thermo Fischer Scientific

DSM

Charm Sciences

Perkin Elmer (BioScientific Corp)

Labtek Services Ltd.

NEOGEN Food Safety

IDEXX Labs

R-Biopharm

Eurofins and Sciex

are expected to instrument the global production of antibiotic residue test kits during the forecast period. Incorporating advancements in the field of antibiotic residue diagnostics will be prioritized by these market players. Moreover, several players in the global antibiotic residue test kits market will be eyeing at introducing multi-purpose kits in the near future.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Test Type Beta-lactams

Macrolides

Tetracyline

Aminoglycosides

Amphenicols

Siulfonamides End User Food and Beverage Industry

Veterinary

Independent Laboratory

Other Applications

4 Key Highlights from the Report According to the report, the adoption of beta-lactams tests will be the highest across the global antibiotic residue test kits market. The report observes that throughout the forecast period, sales of beta-lactams tests will account for approximately one-third share of global market revenues. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 95 Mn worth of beta-lactams test kits will be sold globally. The demand for tetracycline tests will also gain traction in the upcoming years, bringing in around US$ 50 Mn in global revenues by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, sulfonamides tests will register fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.

Food and beverage industry will represent the largest end-user of antibiotic residue test kits. More than 65% of the global antibiotic residue test kits market value will be accounted by the end-use of these kits in ensuring the safety of food items and beverages, particularly for dairy products. The report also observes a rampant end-use of antibiotic residue test kits in veterinary purposes.

In 2017, North America registered highest sales of antibiotic residue test kits. The consumer marketplaces in the US and Canada will continue to promote the use of antibiotic residue test kits in food safety measures. By the end of 2026, North America will be dubbed as the largest market for antibiotic residue test kits, surpassing an estimated valuation of US$ 100 Mn.

Europe and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) regions are also expected to be at the forefront of global antibiotic residue test kits market expansion. These two region will register fast revenue growth in their antibiotic residue test kits markets, particularly due to high presence of dairy product manufacturers.

