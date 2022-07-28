Angioplasty Balloons Market To Witness Rapid Growth In Demand During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Balloon angioplasty is increasingly being used to carry out various specific tasks during surgeries, such as scoring, cutting, and drug eluting. Manufacturers of angioplasty balloons are focusing on improving patient outcomes by constantly upgrading their existing products. Balloon angioplasty is widely preferred for being minimally-invasive, and can be performed under local anaesthesia, wherein, the patient can be discharged within 24 hours after the surgery, in most cases. Moreover, drug-coated balloon angioplasty, in particular, results in significantly lower post-surgery care, and has been associated with lesser long-term reintervention rates as compared to regular angioplasty.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4318

On the back of these factors, Fact.MR estimates the global angioplasty balloons market to be valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2020. However, recent unfavourable changes in the reimbursement scenario are expected to peg market growth in the near future, with a projected CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2020 to 2025).

Angioplasty Balloons Market: Key Takeaways

Semi-compliant balloons are expected to be the most preferred angioplasty balloons, accounting for over three quarters of the market revenue. This is mainly due to their easy tracking and high resistance to punctures.

Normal balloons, though having reached saturation, are expected to dominate the market in the foreseeable future, albeit at a slow growth rate.

The high number of favourable patient outcomes position drug-coated angioplasty balloons on the fastest growth trajectory in the market.

The high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and relatively favourable regulatory and reimbursement scenario, make North America the most preferred destination for angioplasty balloon manufacturers.

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market – Regional Analysis

The regional markets occupying the largest share of the total revenue of the global angioplasty balloons market are North America and Europe. This can be attributed to the increasing awareness of treatment options and general health awareness in these regions, along with the impact of the rising prevalence of related illnesses.

The robust expansion of these markets, however, can also be credited to the presence of established players in these regions, and the ready acceptance of newer technological advances in treatment options. This trend is likely to prevail over the forecast years too, as North America and Europe will continue to remain lucrative markets for players in the global angioplasty balloons market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4318

Angioplasty Balloons Market – Assessment of the Segmentation

The global angioplasty balloons market is segmented based on the balloon type, material, and geography.

Balloon Type Normal

Drug-coated

Cutting

Scoring Material Non-compliant

Semi-compliant Geography North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and North Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of MENA

Rest of the World

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4318

This study on the global angioplasty balloons market has product-, material-, and country-specific data, along with market size valuation and forecast price point assessment of the same.

The price index and the impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, also mentioned in the report, have been obtained through quotes from stakeholders and experts in the global angioplasty balloons market. An in-depth analysis on the Y-o-Y growth projections of the angioplasty balloons market are also included in this report.

Analysts at Fact.MR opine that, Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly-growing regional market, due to the development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in medical expenditure in the region. This would be particularly significant during the forecast period, as the incidence of CVD is set to grow, alongside increased healthcare spending in APAC. These factors are opening up a plethora of opportunities for manufacturers in the APAC angioplasty balloons market.

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com