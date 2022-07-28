Demand Scenario of Asphalt Paver Market To Remain Positive Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The asphalt paver market continues to witness lucrative opportunity across the globe on the backdrop of increasing constructional activity worldwide according to the new Fact.MR study an exclusive report on the asphalt paver market for the forecast period of 2019-2029.

The objective of this report is to provide insights on technological advancements, market scenario, and demand generators in the asphalt paver market. Also, the study on the asphalt paver market addresses the key dynamics that are expected to diversify the future prominence of the market.

The growing demand for road and highway maintenance along with growing infrastructure across the globe have created sufficient growth opportunities for the asphalt paver market.

Key Segments of the Asphalt Paver Market Operating Weight 5000 to 8000 Kg

8000 to 12000 Kg

12000 to 15000 Kg

More than 15000 Kg Paver Type Tracked Pavers

Wheeled Pavers Screed Type Mechanical

Hydrostatic Paving Width Up to 1.5 m

1.5 to 2.5 m

2.5 to 5 m

More than 2.5 m Region North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

APEJ

MEA Fact.MR’s study on the asphalt paver market offers information divided into five important segments-operating weight, paver type, screed type, paving width, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Development in Road Infrastructure to Boost the Demand for Asphalt Pavers Transportation infrastructure plays an important role in the development of economies as it primarily controls the export and import sector of every market. Global transformation of the infrastructure industry is changing the appearance of developed as well as developing countries. In developing countries, big infrastructure projects are in progress, notably for the construction of railways, roads, ports and bridges, to strengthen the transportation backbone. Wide range of construction projects such as road construction, airport and runways, streets & highways and many other projects that cannot be built without proper paving is leading to the demand for paving equipment & asphalt pavers. Asphalt pavers are used to lay asphalt on bridges, roads, highways, and other such places. It lays asphalt flat and provides compaction before it is compacted by a roller. Availability of different types of asphalt pavers enables construction work to progress smoothly on roads and highways of developed as well as developing countries. Hence the development in road infrastructure is likely to raise the demand for asphalt pavers, notably in developing countries.

