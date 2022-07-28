Linear Motion Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “ Linear Motion Market is expected to reach $5.7 bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Linear motion is a subset of motion control that includes linear motors, linear actuators, and linear rolling guides and bearings, among other things.

Traditional linear motors are essentially a rolled-out and flattened permanent magnet rotary motor. When the motor’s stationary part is powered, the moving part, which contains some form of conductive substance, moves.

The advantages of linear motors include high speeds and quick response times, great precision and stiffness, and the removal of backlash due to the lack of mechanical transmission components.

Key Companies:

Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

Altra Industrial

Timken Company

Bosch Rexroth AG

Thomson Industries Inc.

Lintech

Key Trends and Drivers:

The automotive industry’s rapid growth and widespread usage is expected to be the primary driver of the Linear Motion Systems Market Size. The automation industry, with its high adoption of linear motion systems, is also likely to play a key role in the market’s growth.

LMS will benefit greatly from the fast development in demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles in the automotive sector.

Machine components, such as linear motion goods, are being shaped by the industrial automation with integrated technologies, such as IIoT and IoT implications, for data collecting. Capturing machine data provides for system performance monitoring and analysis, as well as early discovery of any faults.

Market Segmentation:

By Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Machining Tools

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food & Beverages

By Component:

Actuators

Ball Screws

Linear Guides

Linear Motors

By Type:

Single-axis linear motion system

Multi-axis linear motion system

